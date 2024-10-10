No. 18 Kansas State renews its conference rivalry against Colorado in the Big 12 this week

No. 18 Kansas State (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at Colorado (4-1, 2-0), Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

A light week in the Big 12 is highlighted by the Wildcats renewing their conference rivalry with the Buffaloes. The teams were members of the Big 12 until Colorado left for the Pac-12 in 2010. Now the Buffaloes are back in the Big 12 and both teams are near the top of the conference standings. Kansas State is coming off a bye following a 42-20 win over then-No. 20 Oklahoma State in which the Wildcats averaged 8.8 yards rushing per carry. That's no surprise considering they're second nationally at 6.93 yards per carry for the season. The Buffaloes are on a three-game winning streak since losing at Nebraska and could move into the AP Top 25 with a win.

The undercard

No. 16 Utah (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at Arizona State (4-1, 1-1), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Two former Pac-12 teams are playing each other in the Big 12 for the first time. The Utes had a bye week after losing for the first time this season, 23-10 to Arizona, which should give them time to heal — particularly quarterback Cameron Rising. Utah's star quarterback has not played since dislocating and lacerating a finger on his throwing hand during the second game of the season. Utes coach Kyle Whittingham has been optimistic about Rising's return this week, but has not given a definitive answer. The Sun Devils have been one of the conference's biggest surprises, off to their best start since 2018. Arizona State knocked off Kansas 35-31 last week and has one of the Big 12's hardest runners in senior Cam Skattebo.

Impact players

Cam Skattebo, Arizona State. The Sun Devils' do-everything running back is back to doing what he does best. Injuries last season forced the Sacramento State transfer to do a little of everything, including quarterback and tight end at times. Skattebo is still mixing it up — ASU sometimes has him on the kickoff team — but he's primarily served as the Sun Devils' go-to running back. He had a stellar day at Kansas last weekend, running for 182 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Inside the numbers

Arizona plays at No. 14 BYU, No. 11 Iowa State is at West Virginia and Cincinnati plays at UCF on Saturday in the only other Big 12 games this week. ... Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech all have bye weeks. ... Big 12 running backs have rushed for at least 175 yards four times this season, most of any Power Four conference. ... Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks leads the Big 12 with 21 runs of 10 or more yards. ... Iowa State's defense has allowed nine plays of 20 or more yards, fewest in the Big 12. ... Arizona's Tyler Loop became the first player in school history to kick five field goals in a game in the Wildcats' 28-22 loss to Texas Tech last week.

