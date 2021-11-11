No. 17 Ohio State women pull away from Bucknell 71-48

The Buckeyes raced to a 20-7 lead late in the first quarter, which closed with a 7-0 Bucknell run. The Bison extended that run with the first eight points of the second quarter to grab the lead before Ohio State edged in front 28-24 at the half.

From there, the Buckeyes slowly pulled away. A 51-38 lead entering the fourth quarter grew to as much as 25 down the stretch.