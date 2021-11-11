No. 17 Ohio State faces Niagara

Niagara (0-1) vs. No. 17 Ohio State (1-0)
Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Ohio State hosts Niagara in an early season matchup. Niagara fell 63-60 at Xavier in its last outing. Ohio State is coming off a 67-66 win at home against Akron in its most recent game.
DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State limited its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.6 points per game last season. The Buckeyes offense put up 78.7 points per contest en route to a 6-1 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Niagara went 1-1 against non-conference teams last season.
