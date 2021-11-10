No. 17 Buckeyes need late layup to beat Akron 67-66

The Zips went on an 8-0 run to open the second half to tie the game at 36. Akron held leads of 62-59 and 53-50 with less than eight minutes to go.

Ohio State went 4 of 14 from 3-point range and shot just 36.7% in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Akron: The Mid-American Conference squad was tenacious against the Buckeyes and just wouldn't go away.

Ohio State: It was all the Buckeyes could do to survive unranked Akron. Liddell was the best player on the court, but others are going to have to contribute more if they hope to have consistent success.

UP NEXT

Akron: Hosts Point Park on Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Niagara on Friday.

___

Caption Ohio State's Meechie Johnson, left, looks for an open pass as Akron's Ali Ali defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Ohio State players celebrate Zed Key's game-winning basket against Akron in the closing second of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Akron's K.J. Walton, right, tries to dribble past Ohio State's Justin Ahrens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Ohio State's Malaki Branham, right, drives the lane against Akron's Mikal Dawson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Ohio State's Meechie Johnson, left, drives the baseline as Akron's K.J. Walton defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, center, drives the lane between Akron's K.J. Walton, left, and Ali Ali during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, right, drives to the basket against Akron's Ali Ali during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Akron's K.J. Walton, right, drives top the basket as Ohio State's Eugene Brown defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete