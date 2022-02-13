No. 16 Ohio State finds its road footing vs. Michigan, 68-57

Brooks became the 56th Michigan player to record 1,000 career points with a layup in the second half.

AT STAKE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes could stay at No. 16 in the poll for another week.

Michigan: Needs a strong stretch run or a stellar showing in the conference tournament to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament.

NOTABLE

At halftime, Michigan honored former player Rudy Tomjanovich, who had a long career as a player and coach in the NBA. He was the first Wolverine to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020. … The game was the first of the season between the rivals. They will play again on March 6 at Ohio State. … The Buckeyes play six of their last eight games at home, where they are undefeated (10-0) this season.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Minnesota on Tuesday.

Michigan: At Iowa on Thursday.

Caption Ohio State forward Kyle Young (25) drives against Michigan forward Terrance Williams II (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Caption Ohio State guard Cedric Russell (2) goes to the basket against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)