No. 16 Creighton women top Xavier 57-51 in Big East opener

Fernanda Ovalle scored four points in a 6-0 run that gave Xavier a 46-44 lead with 3:27 to play. Jayme Horan turned a turnover into a tying basket for Creighton with 2:08 to go and Emma Ronsiek's layup produced a lead with 1:29 left after a Xavier miss.

Taylor Smith hit a 3 for the Musketeers with 35 seconds to go but Creighton was clutch at the line. Maly, who finished with 16 points, made four.