No. 15 Tennessee goes for 3-0 start hosting Akron

KEY MATCHUP

Tennessee generated just 91 yards on the ground against Pitt. That part of the Vols' offense has to be more effective. Defensively, Tennessee didn’t get a sack against Ball State. The Vols had four against Pittsburgh, so getting to the Akron quarterback will be a priority.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Akron: WR Shocky Jacques-Louis is one of the Zips on offense with big-play capabilities. In two games, he has caught 11 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Tennessee: WR Jalin Hyatt. He has caught 13 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, which happened on the Vols' first offensive snap of the season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Tennessee is playing its second MAC team after beating Ball State 59-10 in the opener. ... Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker threw for 325 yards and two TDs against Pitt, earning SEC offensive player of the week honors. … DL Byron Young had four tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and three quarterbacks hurries to earn SEC defensive player of the week. ... Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman is ranked 13th nationally averaging 115 yards receiving per game. … Akron had 11 newcomers on defense and special teams record tackles against Michigan State. … With 114 net yards and two touchdowns, Zips leading rusher Cam Wiley is just one of three with positive rushing yards. … Akron had four turnovers in its 52-0 loss to Michigan State. ... Tennessee is 9-0 against current MAC teams. ... Tennessee averaged 610.5 yards of total offense against the Zips in the two previous games.

