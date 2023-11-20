No. 15 Ohio State women beat East Carolina in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Taylor Thierry had 14 points and eight rebounds, and No. 15 Ohio State beat East Carolina 79-55 on Monday in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship.

Ohio State (3-1) will play Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Ohio State scored the opening 10 points of the game and led 21-11 at the end of the first quarter. ECU's Synia Johnson scored eight of her 14 points in the second quarter to help the Pirates get within 38-32 at the break.

The Buckeyes started the second half by scoring 11 of the first 13 points to make it 49-34. Ohio State led by double figures the rest of the way.

Rebeka Mikulasikova added 12 points and Cotie McMahon and Rikki Harris each had 11 for Ohio State, which was coming off back-to-back dominating home wins last week.

Johnson was 7 of 12 from the field for East Carolina (2-2), which also lost to VCU on the road. Amiya Joyner added 12 points and Danae McNeal, who was picked the AAC’s preseason player of the year, scored 10.

TECHNICAL FOULS

After a hard foul in the third quarter, Jade Tillman (ECU), Joyner, Celeste Taylor (Ohio State) and Harris were all assessed technical fouls. Tillman’s foul was upgraded to an intentional foul, resulting in her ejection.

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball