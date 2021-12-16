No. 15-Ohio St-No. 21 Kentucky men's game canceled by COVID

A release Thursday afternoon from Kentucky stated that the Wildcats are still scheduled to travel to Las Vegas to find a possible replacement game and are working with Classic officials to fill the void.

Also in Las Vegas, No. 4 UCLA is scheduled to play North Carolina on Saturday, though the Bruins had to cancel Wednesday’s home game against Alabama State due to COVID-19 protocols. Bruins athletics director Martin Jarmond tweeted Thursday the school does “not have an update yet” on the status of the matchup with the Tar Heels.