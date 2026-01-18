No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes face the No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Ohio State squares off against No. 10 TCU at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Buckeyes are 10-1 in non-conference play. Ohio State averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 15-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Horned Frogs have a 12-0 record against non-conference oppponents. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 29.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Miles averaging 6.6.

Ohio State scores 86.2 points, 33.7 more per game than the 52.5 TCU gives up. TCU averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Ohio State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaloni Cambridge is shooting 51.9% and averaging 21.8 points for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Miles is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Marta Suarez is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 85.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 13.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.