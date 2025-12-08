No. 14 Illinois visits Noel and Ohio State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces No. 14 Illinois after Brandon Noel scored 29 points in Ohio State's 86-82 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Buckeyes have gone 6-0 in home games. Ohio State is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 88.4 points while shooting 53.0% from the field.

The Fighting Illini play their first true road game after going 7-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Illinois is 6-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Ohio State makes 53.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.1 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Illinois scores 19.6 more points per game (88.7) than Ohio State allows to opponents (69.1).

The Buckeyes and Fighting Illini match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is shooting 52.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 20.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists. Christoph Tilly is shooting 46.4% and averaging 14.1 points.

Kylan Boswell is averaging 17 points and 3.8 assists for the Fighting Illini. David Mirkovic is averaging 13.8 points and 9.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.