No. 14 Cincinnati pulls away in the second half and beats Howard 84-67

Blake Harper had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Marcus Dockery added 14 points for Howard.

Takeaways

Howard: The Bison lost for the sixth time in nine games. Howard's dynamic scoring guard tandem of Dockery and Harper accounted for more than half of the team's scoring.

Cincinnati: Lukosius led the Bearcats in scoring with 7-for-10 shooting overall and 3-for-6 sniping from long distance.

Key moment

Cincinnati third-year guard Dan Skillings Jr. returned to the court for the first time since the Bearcats season-opener on Nov. 4. Skillings missed the previous six games with a knee injury sustained in the opener. He played 14 minutes and had two points, three rebounds and three assists.

Key stat

The Bearcats outrebounded Howard 37-23 overall and 14-5 on the offensive glass.

Up next

Howard hosts Virginia-Lynchburg on Wednesday, while Cincinnati hosts Xavier on Saturday.

