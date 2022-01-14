No. 13 Wisconsin beats No. 16 Ohio State for 6th win a row

The Buckeyes strung together an 8-0 run early in the second half to cut it to 43-35. Liddell's jumper with 8:51 to go cut Wisconsin’s lead to 56-49.

Wisconsin overcame a second-half drought that lasted 3:32. Davison's 3-pointer ended the drought with 7:32 left, and put Wisconsin on top 59-49.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes struggled to get into a rhythm on offense early, particularly Liddell. He shot 1 for 7 from the field in the first half, and sat for more than three minutes with two first-half fouls. ... Announced a couple hours before the game that Meechie Johnson Jr. was sidelined with a facial injury.

Wisconsin: Davis is the reigning co-Big Ten player of the week. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard averaged 27.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in three victories over the last seven days.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Penn State on Sunday.

Wisconsin: At Northwestern on Tuesday night.

___

Wisconsin's Chris Vogt (33) and Ohio State's Zed Key (23) go after a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-68. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Ohio State's Justin Ahrens (10) shoots against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) signals after hitting a 3-point basket against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) shoots against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)