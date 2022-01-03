No. 13 Ohio State tops Huskers 87-79 in OT after COVID pause

Branham had attempted just 15 3-pointers in his first 10 games, and Nebraska played off him on the perimeter to start. He made 5 of 7 3s in the first 15 minutes and drove the baseline for a dunk to get Ohio State out to a 30-22 lead.

Meanwhile, Liddell and the rest of the Buckeyes combined to miss 15 of their first 19 shots.

The Huskers went up 32-30 late in the first half following a 10-0 run. Branham ended that streak with a mid-range jumper, and Zed Key’s inside basket gave the Buckeyes a 34-32 lead at the break.

Derrick Walker scored seven straight points for Nebraska in just over three minutes to give his team the lead late in regulation, and Lat Mayen converted Kobe Webster’s pass for a backdoor dunk to put the Huskers up 72-67.

But Wheeler’s 3 from the wing cut it to two with 28 seconds left. After Mayen missed two free throws, he fouled Liddell underneath the basket on the other end with 8.9 seconds left.

Liddell made both free throws to tie it 72-72, and the game went to overtime after Eugene Brown III blocked Walker’s try from under the basket at the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Ohio State survived 16 turnovers and choppy offensive play to win its fifth straight.

Nebraska: The Huskers dropped to 0-18 against ranked opponents under third-year coach Fred Hoiberg and have lost six straight to Big Ten opponents.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Visits Indiana on Thursday.

Nebraska: Visits Michigan State on Wednesday.

Caption Nebraska's Lat Mayen, second left, reacts after missing the go-ahead shot at the end of the second half against Ohio State, sending the game into overtime during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Ohio State defeated Nebraska 87-79 in overtime. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Caption Ohio State's Malaki Branham (22) drives against Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Caption Nebraska's Kobe Webster (10) shoots a three-point basket against Ohio State's Malaki Branham (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Caption Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg yells to his players as they take on Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Caption Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler (55) shoots a three-pointer to open overtime play against Nebraska during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Ohio State defeated Nebraska 87-79 in overtime. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Caption Ohio State's Malaki Branham (22) celebrates with teammates after defeating Nebraska 87-79 in overtime during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Branham scored 35 points during the game. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)