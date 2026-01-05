No. 13 Nebraska visits Ohio State following Thornton's 20-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays No. 13 Nebraska after Bruce Thornton scored 20 points in Ohio State's 80-73 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Buckeyes are 7-1 in home games. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 85.8 points while shooting 51.0% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are 3-0 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska ranks third in the Big Ten with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 4.3.

Ohio State's average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Ohio State gives up.

The Buckeyes and Cornhuskers square off Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is shooting 58.6% and averaging 20.9 points for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rienk Mast is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Cornhuskers. Pryce Sandfort is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 78.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.