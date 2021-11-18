No. 13 Kentucky faces off against Ohio

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged a double-double (18.3 points, 18.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks) to lead the way for the Wildcats. Sahvir Wheeler is also a top facilitator, averaging a double-double himself with 11 points, 10 assists and two steals per game. The Bobcats have been led by Mark Sears, who is averaging 19.3 points and four rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wheeler has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 14 field goals and 30 assists in those games.