No. 12 Ohio State rallies past Illinois in 2nd half, wins 67-59

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 25 points, Cotie McMahon had a double-double and helped No. 12 Ohio State overcome a four-point second quarter in pulling off a 67-59 win over Illinois on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes won their sixth straight game, including a 100-92 overtime win over No. 2 Iowa on Sunday.

The Illini held Ohio State to just four points in the second quarter, roaring back from an 18-13 deficit to hold a 33-22 lead at the break.

Sheldon hit a 3-pointer and a jumper to open the third quarter to jump-start the Buckeyes, who trailed by just three going into the fourth.

After Kendall Bostic scored at the basket to give the Illini a 49-44 lead with under nine minutes left Celeste Taylor knocked down a 3 and followed it with a jumper to tie the game at 49-all, sparking a 12-0 run to put the Buckeyes up 56-49 with 4:39 left. Taylor hit a layup with 38 seconds left and added two free throws in the closing seconds to set the final margin.

Sheldon hit 9 of 19 from the field, including 2 of 8 from behind the arc, and contributed three steals and three assists to lead the Buckeyes (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten). McMahon finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Taylor had 14 points.

Makira Cook had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead Illinois (8-10, 2-6). Genesis Bryant added 14 points and Bostic had 13 points and 18 rebounds.

Ohio State travels to face Purdue on Sunday. Illinois plays host to Minnesota Sunday.

