No. 11 UConn hosts Xavier following McNeeley's 26-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -13.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 UConn hosts Xavier after Liam McNeeley scored 26 points in UConn's 77-71 win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Huskies have gone 6-0 at home. UConn averages 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 18.6 points per game.

The Musketeers are 0-2 in road games. Xavier is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UConn averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Xavier allows. Xavier averages 14.7 more points per game (79.6) than UConn gives up to opponents (64.9).

The Huskies and Musketeers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is averaging 15.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 blocks for the Huskies.

Zach Freemantle is scoring 16.9 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Musketeers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.