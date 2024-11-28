No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Old Dominion Monarchs

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Ohio State takes on Old Dominion in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Buckeyes have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Ohio State is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Monarchs have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Old Dominion scores 63.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Ohio State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.6 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (34.2%). Old Dominion scores 7.0 more points per game (63.0) than Ohio State allows (56.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Gray is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Buckeyes.

En'Dya Buford is averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Monarchs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.