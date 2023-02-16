No. 11 Marquette rallies late to edge No. 16 Xavier 69-68

Souley Boum fought through a sprained ankle to score 24 points for the Musketeers.

Xavier led 66-63 and had the ball in the final minute before Boum lost it and Mitchell got a steal, leading to Prosper's layup with 29.1 seconds remaining. Xavier committed a backcourt turnover on its ensuing possession, as Boum's pass went off Colby Jones’ body before going out of bounds.

Ighodaro then got fouled and hit two free throws with 22.4 seconds left to put Marquette ahead. Nunge's layup off a nice pass from Jones put Xavier back ahead before Prosper's clutch tip-in.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: The Musketeers lost their second straight despite shooting an astounding 70% from the floor in the second half. Xavier committed too many turnovers and allowed too many offensive rebounds.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles entered with a minus-3.4 rebound margin but outscored Xavier 15-7 in second-chance points and had 15 offensive rebounds, none bigger than Prosper's in the closing seconds.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Marquette has a great shot to move back into the top 10 next week.

UP NEXT

Xavier: Will host DePaul on Saturday.

Marquette: Plays at No. 18 Creighton next Tuesday.

