No. 11 BYU takes on Cincinnati in Big 12 action

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

BYU Offense

Overall: 416.9 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 221.8 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 195.1 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 34.1 points per game (25th)

BYU Defense

Overall: 321.2 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 191.3 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 129.9 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 17.8 points per game (13th)

Cincinnati Offense

Overall: 427.2 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 231.3 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 195.9 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 34.4 points per game (23rd)

Cincinnati Defense

Overall: 390.2 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 232.7 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 157.5 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 22.7 points per game (51st)

BYU ranks 13th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 31.1% of third downs.

Cincinnati ranks 67th in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to BYU's 12th-ranked +8 margin.

Cincinnati ranks 130th in the FBS averaging 69 penalty yards per game, compared to BYU's 45th-ranked 49.6 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone defenses. BYU is 10th in FBS, with opponents scoring on 73% of trips. Cincinnati's red zone defense ranks 14th at 75%.

Cincinnati is 136th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:39, compared to BYU's 15th-ranked average of 32:24.

Team leaders

BYU

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 2,177 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: LJ Martin, 912 yards on 163 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Chase Roberts, 702 yards on 43 catches, 5 TDs

Cincinnati

Passing: Brendan Sorsby, 2,204 yards, 21 TDs, 4 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Tawee Walker, 652 yards on 109 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cyrus Allen, 558 yards on 40 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

BYU beat TCU 44-13 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Bachmeier led BYU with 296 yards on 23-of-33 passing (69.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 59 yards and one rushing touchdown. Martin carried the ball 21 times for 88 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 34 yards. Parker Kingston recorded 80 yards on five catches. He also had four carries for 13 yards and one touchdown.

Cincinnati was beaten by Arizona 30-24 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Sorsby led Cincinnati with 154 yards on 15-of-28 passing (53.6%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 30 yards and one rushing touchdown. Walker had 119 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding two receptions for zero yards. Jeff Caldwell recorded 68 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

BYU hosts UCF on Nov. 29. Cincinnati plays at TCU on Nov. 29.