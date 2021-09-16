No. 10 Penn St to test No. 22 Auburn's defense in 'Whiteout'

Michigan State QB Payton Thorne vs. Miami secondary. The Spartans are running for 300 yards per game, but the sledding gets much tougher. The 24th-ranked Hurricanes are among 10 teams that have given up two or fewer runs of 20 yards or longer, and they're averaging nine tackles for loss. That could force the Spartans to pass and Thorne has been excellent so far. He should have opportunities downfield against a defense that's second-to-last in the ACC against the pass.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Nebraska and No. 3 Oklahoma revive what once was among the college game's greatest rivalries. From the 1960s to the '90s, their annual showdown decided 31 of 36 Big Eight championships. Oklahoma (50) and Nebraska (46) rank first and second nationally in conference titles. The schools met twice in No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups (1971, 1987) and split the games. One of the schools has been ranked No. 1 in 13 meetings of the 86 previous meetings.

LONG SHOT

Purdue goes to No. 12 Notre Dame as an 8 1/2-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, in what figures to be its toughest game until it visits Ohio State in November. Jack Plummer has six touchdown passes and no interceptions, but one of his games was against a struggling Connecticut team. He and star receiver David Bell are going to have to make plays because the run game will be without the injured Zander Horvath.

IMPACT PLAYER

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix struggled against Iowa in the opener and was good, not great, while playing the first three quarters against Idaho. If the Hoosiers are going to get on track, Penix is the key. Seventh-ranked Cincinnati and Desmond Ridder are going to move the ball, and the Bearcats' defense is salty. If Penix plays like he did against Iowa, this one will be over early. If he plays like he did when he was healthy last year, this could be a shootout.

