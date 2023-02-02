X
Dark Mode Toggle

No. 10 Ohio State beats Wisconsin 90-67, ends 3-game skid

news
By TAMIRA MADSEN, Associated Press
33 minutes ago
Taylor Thierry scored a career-high 25 points and Taylor Mikesell added 21 to help No. 10 Ohio State beat Wisconsin 90-67, snapping the Buckeyes’ three-game losing skid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Taylor Thierry scored a career-high 25 points and Taylor Mikesell added 21 to help No. 10 Ohio State beat Wisconsin 90-67 on Wednesday night, snapping the Buckeyes’ three-game losing skid.

Thierry also had seven rebounds for Ohio State (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten Conference), which started the season with 19 straight wins before losing three in a row.

Serah Williams scored 23 points and Avery LaBarbera added 17 for Wisconsin (7-16, 2-9), which has lost five of its last six games.

Ohio State scored 12 points off Wisconsin turnovers to take a 45-34 halftime lead. The Buckeyes finished with 24 points off Badgers’ miscues in the game.

But no lead was safe early in the second half for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes missed their first three shot attempts in the third quarter as Wisconsin used an 11-5 spurt to trim Ohio State’s lead to 50-49.

Badgers reserve Brooke Schramek capped the run with a 3-pointer. Cotie McMahon wouldn't let the Buckeyes lose, scorign 15 of her 19 points in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State:. Thierry and Mikesell were effective on offense early. The duo combined for 23 first-half points on 7 for 13 shooting.

Wisconsin: The Badgers had a tough time taking care of the ball, which gave the Buckeyes an opportunity to increase their first-half lead. Wisconsin committed turnovers on six straight first-quarter possessions.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts No. 8 Maryland Sunday.

Wisconsin: Travels to Rutgers Sunday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

In Other News
1
Developmental Disabilities of Clark County appoints HR director
2
Political group’s video on race, gender issues in nearby schools...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
‘It was spooky’: Duke Energy substation fire lights up sky
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top