No. 10 North Carolina faces Dayton in Lahaina, Hawaii

The No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels square off against the Dayton Flyers at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii
news
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
Dayton Flyers (5-0) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 North Carolina takes on Dayton in Lahaina, Hawaii.

North Carolina went 29-8 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Tar Heels shot 45.0% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Flyers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Dayton ranks fifth in the A-10 scoring 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Zed Key averaging 7.0.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

