No. 10 Buckeyes break loose with 59-7 rout of Akron

Ohio State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) has struggled defensively in the first three weeks, and Akron quarterback DJ Irons exploited some holes to give the Zips (1-4) an early lead. But that didn't last long. Irons was sacked four times and intercepted twice in the first half, including a 46-yard pick-six by Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman.

“Our guys went out there and fought hard,” Akron coach Tom Arth. “They got banged up a little bit, and they just kept fighting. Unfortunately, we just gave up too many explosive plays.”

Haskell Garrett had three of Ohio's State's eight sacks in the game.

Garrett Wilson had four catches for 124 yards, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had five for 193 yards and a touchdown.

“You can certainly see there's a lot of guys out there who desperately need these snaps and this experience,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Akron: The Zips showed early signs of being able to make it game, but the talent deficit was too much as the Buckeyes adjusted and got the ball to their skill players.

Ohio State: After three tough ones — including an upset loss to Oregon at home two weeks ago — the Buckeyes needed a game like this. The overmatched Mid-American Conference allowed them to work on some issues.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Piling up points on a huge underdog likely won't get a lot of notice from voters.

INJURIES

Akron: Irons started a second straight game in place of quarterback Kato Nelson, who has a foot injury.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes' best offensive lineman, Thayer Munford, was out with an ankle injury. ... Nose guard Taron Vincent, and defensive ends Tyreke Smith and Javontae Jean-Baptiste were listed as unavailable for unspecified reasons.

UP NEXT

Akron: Opens conference schedule on Saturday with a home game against the the Ohio Bobcats, who were routed by Northwestern 35-6.

Ohio State. Resumes Big Ten play Saturday at Rutgers, which lost to No. 19 Michigan 20-13.

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Caption Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, fights his ways across the line of scrimmage against Akron defensive back Jaylen Kelly-Powell during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord drops back to pass against Akron during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Akron quarterback DJ Irons drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, left, is tackled by Akron defensive back Randy Cochran during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett, top, sacks Akron quarterback DJ Irons, center, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, right, catches a pass in front of Akron defensive back Ronald Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete