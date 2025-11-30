No. 1 UConn hits a barrage of 3's in blowout of Xavier, 104-39

UConn (7-0, 1-0 Big East) finished two 3-pointers shy of the program record of 20 that was set in a win over Iowa State last December.

Azzi Fudd, the reigning Associated Press national player of the week, hit four 3's for 12 points.

Vivien Nejasmic scored 12 points to lead Xavier (4-3, 0-1). Mackenzie Givens and Mariyah Noel each scored nine points for the Musketeers.

Strong made a 3-pointer and had two steals leading to layups to help the Huskies build a 12-point lead midway through the first quarter. UConn held Xavier without a field goal until Givens scored with 3:19 left in the quarter.

The Huskies led 49-25 at halftime and then began the third quarter with a 14-4 run.

Ziebell connected on four straight 3-point attempts to extend the Huskies' lead in the third quarter.

UConn recorded a sixth straight game with 20 or more assists (26). The Huskies rank third nationally with 23 assists per game.

UConn improved to 10-0 all-time against Xavier.

Up next

UConn: Plays at South Florida on Tuesday.

Xavier: Hosts Providence on Thursday.

