No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Penn St each place 3 players on Associated Press preseason All-America first team

No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Clemson, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 8 Alabama and Pittsburgh each had two players on the first team.

The Southeastern Conference had 12 players on the 27-man first team determined by media members on the AP Top 25 voting panel.

The Big Ten had seven players, the ACC four and the Big 12 two.

Clemson’s Cade Klubnik was the overwhelming preseason choice for first-team quarterback after throwing for 3,639 yards with 39 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Florida center Jake Slaughter are returning first-team AP All-Americans.

Downs, whose late interception against Texas helped wrap up a College Football Playoff semifinal win for defending champion Ohio State, starred as a freshman at Alabama two years ago and established himself as the nation's top safety in his first season with the Buckeyes. He's a projected top-three pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Downs was joined on the preseason-All-America first team by Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Slaughter, a leading candidate for the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center, played 800 snaps in his breakout season for the Gators. He allowed just one sack and was among the highest-rated run and pass blockers in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.

The AP All-America team for this season will be released in December. It will mark the 100th anniversary of the first team published in 1925.

First team offense

Quarterback — Cade Klubnik, fourth year, Clemson.

Running backs — Jeremiyah Love, third year, Notre Dame; Nicholas Singleton, fourth year, Penn State.

Tackles — Spencer Fano, fourth year, Utah; Kadyn Proctor, third year, Alabama.

Guards — Olaivavega Ioane, fourth year, Penn State; Ar’maj Reed-Adams, sixth year, Texas A&M.

Center — Jake Slaughter, fifth year, Florida.

Tight end — Eli Stowers, fifth year, Vanderbilt.

Wide receivers — Jeremiah Smith, second year, Ohio State; Ryan Williams, second year, Alabama; Jordyn Tyson, fourth year, Arizona State.

All-purpose player — Desmond Reid, fourth year, Pittsburgh.

Kicker — Dominic Zvada, fourth year, Michigan.

First team defense

Edge — Dylan Stewart, second year, South Carolina; Colin Simmons, second year, Texas.

Tackles — Peter Woods, third year, Clemson; Zane Durant, fourth year, Penn State.

Linebackers — Anthony Hill Jr., third year, Texas; Whit Weeks, fifth year, LSU; Kyle Louis, fourth year, Pittsburgh.

Cornerbacks — Leonard Moore, second year, Notre Dame; Jermod McCoy, third year, Tennessee.

Safeties — Caleb Downs, third year, Ohio State; Dillon Thieneman, third year, Oregon.

Defensive back — Michael Taaffe, fifth year, Texas.

Punter — Brett Thorson, fourth year, Georgia.

Second team offense

Quarterback — Garrett Nussmeier, fifth year, LSU.

Running backs — Makhi Hughes, fourth year, Oregon; Isaac Brown, second year, Louisville.

Tackles — Francis Mauigoa, third year, Miami; Blake Miller, fourth year, Clemson.

Guards — Cayden Green, third year, Missouri; Keylan Rutledge, fourth year, Georgia Tech.

Center — Parker Brailsford, fourth year, Alabama.

Tight end — Max Klare, fourth year, Ohio State.

Wide receivers — Antonio Williams, fourth year, Clemson; Elijah Sarratt, fourth year, Indiana; Cam Coleman, second year, Auburn.

All-purpose player — Kaytron Allen, fourth year, Penn State.

Kicker — Peyton Woodring, third year, Georgia.

Second team defense

Edge — T.J. Parker, third year, Clemson; Matayo Uiagalelei, third year, Oregon.

Tackles — Tim Keenan III, fifth year, Alabama; Christen Miller, fourth year, Georgia.

Linebackers — Taurean York, third year, Texas A&M; Harold Perkins Jr., fourth year, LSU; Aiden Fisher, fourth year, Indiana.

Cornerbacks — Chandler Rivers, fourth year, Duke; D’Angelo Ponds, third year, Indiana.

Safeties — Koi Perich, second year, Minnesota; KJ Bolden, second year, Georgia.

Defensive back — Jalon Kilgore, third year, South Carolina.

Punter — Ryan Eckley, fourth year, Michigan State.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

___

This story has been updated to correct LSU LB Weeks' first name to Whit.