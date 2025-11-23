No. 1 Ohio State visits No. 18 Michigan

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Ohio State Offense

Overall: 440.3 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 270.1 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 170.2 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 37.9 points per game (11th)

Ohio State Defense

Overall: 206.6 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 126.6 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 80.0 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 7.6 points per game (1st)

Michigan Offense

Overall: 420.4 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 196.9 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 223.5 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (54th)

Michigan Defense

Overall: 302.5 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 208.5 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 94.0 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 17.9 points per game (15th)

Both teams perform well on third down. Ohio State ranks 2nd in the FBS, converting 55.8% of the time. Michigan ranks 14th, converting 48.6%.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Ohio State ranks 16th in the FBS averaging 39.3 penalty yards per game, and Michigan ranks 12th with a 37.3-yard average.

Michigan is 109th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.3% of trips. Ohio State's red zone defense ranks 1st at 60.0%.

Ohio State ranks 6th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:22.

Team leaders

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 2,832 yards, 27 TDs, 4 INTs, 79.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson, 835 yards on 129 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 902 yards on 69 catches, 10 TDs

Michigan

Passing: Bryce Underwood, 2,166 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Marshall, 871 yards on 143 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Andrew Marsh, 641 yards on 42 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Ohio State won 42-9 over Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 22. Sayin led Ohio State with 157 yards on 13-of-19 passing (68.4%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson had 110 rushing yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for 14 yards. Max Klare put up 105 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Michigan won 45-20 over Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 22. Underwood threw for 215 yards on 16-of-23 attempts (69.6%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 20 yards. Bryson Kuzdzal had 100 rushing yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns, adding one reception for eight yards. Marsh had five receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.