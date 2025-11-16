No. 1 Ohio State takes on Rutgers in Big Ten action

Key stats

Ohio State Offense

Overall: 441.3 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 279.5 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 161.8 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 37.5 points per game (11th)

Ohio State Defense

Overall: 212.6 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 131.2 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 81.4 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 7.5 points per game (1st)

Rutgers Offense

Overall: 420.5 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 277.4 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 143.1 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (56th)

Rutgers Defense

Overall: 425.5 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 229.0 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 196.5 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 30.0 points per game (107th)

Rutgers ranks 99th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.0% of the time. Ohio State ranks 2nd on offense, converting on 56.1% of third downs.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Ohio State ranks 11th in the FBS averaging 37.2 penalty yards per game, and Rutgers ranks 7th with a 31.2-yard average.

Rutgers is 114th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.6% of trips. Ohio State's red zone defense ranks 1st at 57.9%.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Ohio State is 6th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:26, while Rutgers' 8th-ranked average is 33:04.

Team leaders

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 2,675 yards, 25 TDs, 4 INTs, 80.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson, 725 yards on 110 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 902 yards on 69 catches, 10 TDs

Rutgers

Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis, 2,705 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Antwan Raymond, 1,000 yards on 200 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: KJ Duff, 923 yards on 53 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Ohio State beat UCLA 48-10 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Sayin threw for 184 yards on 23-of-31 attempts (74.2%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Jackson had 112 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Smith put up 40 yards on four catches.

Rutgers won 35-20 over Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 8. Kaliakmanis led Rutgers with 229 yards on 13-of-20 passing (65.0%) for four touchdowns and two interceptions. Raymond carried the ball 41 times for 240 yards and scored one touchdown. Ian Strong had five receptions for 88 yards and three touchdowns.

Next game

Ohio State plays at No. 18 Michigan on Nov. 29. Rutgers hosts Penn State on Nov. 29.