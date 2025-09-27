No. 1 Ohio State pulls away to beat Washington 24-6

Ohio State coasted the rest of the way. CJ Donaldson had a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter and caught a touchdown pass in the fourth.

Grady Gross made two field goals for the Huskies (3-1).

Washington converted just one of 11 third-down attempts, and Demond Williams Jr. was sacked a season-high six times. Ohio State’s Caden Curry set career highs with three sacks, five tackles for loss and 11 total tackles.

The takeaway

Ohio State: Sayin passed his first road test without a turnover. The true sophomore entered the contest as the most accurate quarterback in the country, and demonstrated his success through the air can translate on the road, too.

Washington: Freshman receiver Dezmen Roebuck continues to assert himself as a solid No. 2 receiving option for Williams. Roebuck had four catches for 58 yards.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts Minnesota on Oct. 4.

Washington: At Maryland on Oct. 4.

