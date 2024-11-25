NJIT faces Cleveland State, looks to end 6-game skid

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT is looking to end its six-game slide with a win against Cleveland State.

The Vikings are 2-1 on their home court. Cleveland State is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders are 0-4 on the road. NJIT is eighth in the America East with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tariq Francis averaging 3.7.

Cleveland State's average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 59.7 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 69.6 Cleveland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Arnett is scoring 11.4 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Vikings.

Francis is averaging 17.7 points and five assists for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.