Nix, Auburn give Harsin dominating debut, 60-10 over Akron

Nix only played one series into the second half, giving way to LSU transfer T.J. Finley. The third-year Auburn starter completed his first 11 passes.

The Tigers outgained Akron 612-212 in total yards.

Akron turned to Kato Nelson at quarterback after he missed last season following shoulder surgery, though coach Tom Arth had stayed mum on his starter during the week. Nelson and the Zips offense were stymied. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 62 yards.

Backup DJ Irons had far more success, completing all 13 of his passes for 129 yards and a touchdown and leading a late field goal drive.

THE TAKEAWAY

Akron: The Zips took some ill-fated gambles, getting stopped twice on fourth down plays in their own territory in the first half. It really didn't matter a whole lot since little was working offensively or defensively, and they even gave up a safety on a punt snap. Akron had snapped a 21-game losing streak on Dec. 5 against Bowling Green.

Auburn: Granted the competition wasn’t SEC caliber by any stretch, but the Tigers did take care of business in Harsin's debut after going 6-5 last season before firing coach Gus Malzahn. Derek Mason's defense was dominant.

AUBURN FIRSTS

Running back Shaun Shivers made his first career touchdown catch (19 yards) before halftime, as did receivers Ja'Varrius Johnson (34) and Kobe Hudson (28). Johnson and Hudson were flying wide open down the middle while the 189-pound Shivers lowered his shoulder into a defender at the goal line.

UP NEXT

Akron plays its home opener next Saturday against Temple.

Auburn faces FCS opponent Alabama State, from about an hour down I-85 in Montgomery.

