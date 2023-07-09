X

Nine people shot in Cleveland's Warehouse District: police

Police say nine people were wounded by gunshots early Sunday morning in a mass shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nine people were wounded by gunshots early Sunday morning in a mass shooting in Cleveland, police said.

Victims were taken to the hospital. No deaths were reported, the Cleveland Division of Police said in a Facebook post.

Police were investigating Sunday, including a review of video evidence, and asking members of the public with information about the shooting to contact them. No arrests have yet been made.

According to police, officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to West 6th Street and Johnson Court in the city's Warehouse District, a few blocks from Cleveland Browns Stadium, for reports of multiple people shot.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates a suspect fired on a group of people and fled. No further details were immediately available.

