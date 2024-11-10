Nico Galette scores 20 to lead Youngstown State over Chicago State 80-60

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Galette scored 20 points to help Youngstown State defeat Chicago State 80-60 on Saturday night.
Galette also contributed nine rebounds for the Penguins in their season opener. Juwan Maxey scored 14 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Ty Harper had 12 points and shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.
The Cougars (0-2) were led in scoring by Gabe Spinelli, who finished with 15 points. Jalen Forrest added 11 points and six rebounds for Chicago State. Cameron Jernigan finished with 10 points and two blocks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
