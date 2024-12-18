Nick Paul has goal and 2 assists as Lightning beat Blue Jackets 5-3

Adam Fantilli, Cole Sillinger and Mikael Pyyhtia scored for the Blue Jackets. Jet Greaves made 27 saves for Columbus, which has one win in its past nine games.

The Lightning pulled away in the second period, scoring three times, including on a five-minute power play with Sillinger serving 17 minutes for instigating a fight.

Trailing 4-0, the Blue Jackets scored twice in 43 seconds in the third period. Sillinger scored on a power play with 5:49 left to make it close before Point converted an empty-netter with 2:09 remaining.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: D Dante Fabbro left in the first period and did not return after suffering an apparent leg injury after a collision with Tampa Bay’s Conor Geekie. ... The Blue Jackets lost their fifth away game in the past six to fall to 4-11-2 on the road.

Lightning: Guentzel has scored in a career-best seven consecutive games, one shy of matching the franchise record. ... Tampa Bay improved to 12-1-1 when leading after two periods.

Key moment

After Paul was denied on a breakaway at the end of the first period, he didn’t miss on a wrist shot from between the circles 1:28 into the second. That gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead, and Paul later assisted on the second and third goals of the period.

Key stat

Tampa Bay has outscored its opponents 31-12 in the past six games.

Up next

The Blue Jackets host New Jersey on Thursday. The Lightning host St. Louis on Thursday.

