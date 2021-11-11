Nichols III, Richardson rally Central Michigan past Kent St

Nichols has now rushed for 1,297 in his first 10 games for the Chippewas (6-4, 4-2 Mid-American). He has topped the 100-yard mark seven times and has 11 rushing TDs and two TD receptions. Nichols had 43 carries against Kent State and has yet to fumble in 235 rushes this season.

The Golden Flashes (5-5, 4-2) led 14-0 after one quarter on Dustin Crum's 37-yard scoring strike to Kris Leach and Marquez Cooper's 2-yard TD run. Central Michigan answered with touchdown drives on four straight possessions and never trailed again. Nichols opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD run early in the second quarter. Richardson followed with two scoring strikes to Dallas Dixon sandwiched around a TD toss to Joel Wilson for a 26-14 lead.