Niagara travels to Kent State for non-conference matchup

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) at Kent State Golden Flashes (2-2)
Kent, Ohio; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and Niagara face off in non-conference action.
Kent State finished 21-12 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Golden Flashes averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 23.4 from 3-point range.
Niagara finished 2-18 in MAAC action and 1-14 on the road last season. The Purple Eagles averaged 57.1 points per game last season, 11.1 from the free-throw line and 13.8 from deep.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
