NFL suspends injured Browns WR Michael Woods 6 games for violating personal conduct policy

The NFL has suspended Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods for the final six games this season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy
50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL suspended Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods on Friday for the final six games this season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Woods, a sixth-round pick in 2021 from Oklahoma, has been sidelined all season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. He got hurt while working out in Texas with quarterback Deshaun Watson during the offseason and underwent surgery in April.

The league did not provide any other details about why Woods was suspended.

The 23-year-old played in 10 games for the Browns last season, finishing with five catches for 45 yards. He also contributed on special teams.

The Browns had hoped for Woods to have a larger role in 2023 before he got hurt.

