New York travels to Columbus, aims to avoid 4th straight road loss

The Red Bulls put together a 9-9-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-4 in road games. New York scored 31 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 34.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. New York won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Jonathan Mensah, Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

New York: Kyle Duncan, Ryan Meara (injured), Aaron Long (injured).

