New York plays Cleveland on 3-game win streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -10.5; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 38-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference averaging 122.3 points and is shooting 49.2%.

The Knicks are 32-14 in Eastern Conference play. New York is fifth in the NBA scoring 53.0 points per game in the paint led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 12.6.

The Cavaliers average 15.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Knicks allow. The Knicks are shooting 48.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 45.4% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24 points and 4.9 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Towns is scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 12.8 rebounds for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 120.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: day to day (knee).

Knicks: Ariel Hukporti: out (knee), Miles McBride: day to day (groin), Jalen Brunson: out (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (knee), Cameron Payne: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.