New York hosts Columbus in Metropolitan Division action

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the New York Rangers for a matchup within the Metropolitan Division Sunday

Columbus Blue Jackets (2-4-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-1-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -215, Blue Jackets +176; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head to the New York Rangers in Metropolitan Division action on Sunday.

New York had a 52-24-6 record overall while going 24-13-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Rangers averaged 2.7 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 25.2% (55 total power-play goals).

Columbus had a 37-38-7 record overall while going 9-17-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Blue Jackets averaged 2.7 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 18.6% (41 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Rangers: Vitali Kravtsov: day to day (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

