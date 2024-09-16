New York Giants and coach Brian Daboll are in a big hole after 0-2 start

The Giants have not made the playoffs after starting 0-2 since Tom Coughlin led New York to a championship in the 2007 season.

This is New York's ninth 0-2 start since 2013 and none has turned out well. The best of that bunch was a 7-9 finish in '13.

"So again, what really happened 10 years ago or last year, like I've always said, really has no bearing on anything this season," Daboll said Monday. "I thought we made some improvements in a lot of areas. Need to continue to improve on the things that we're not doing well at this time and focus on the Cleveland Browns."

The Giants almost won, despite allowing Jayden Daniels and the Commanders to run up 425 yards and hold the ball for more than 37 minutes.

Giants kicker Graham Gano injured a hamstring on the opening kickoff and did not play the rest of the game.

Punter Jamie Gillan missed an extra point on the first touchdown and the offense failed on a couple of 2-point attempts.

Rookie Malik Nabers dropped a fourth down pass and Washington's Austin Seibert kicked a game-winning field goal on the final play.

Daboll actually has been through an 0-2 start and got a Super Bowl ring. He was an assistant under Bill Belichick in 2001 when the Patriots started 1-3 and won their first Super Bowl.

What’s working

The offense rebounded after failing to score a touchdown in the loss to Vikings. Daniel Jones (16 of 28 for 178 yards) threw touchdown passes to Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson. Running back Devin Singletary carried 16 times for 95 yards and a touchdown. The offensive line, which gave up five sacks last week, allowed one.

What needs help

The run defense has struggled, giving up an average of 163 yards in two games. The Commanders ran for 215 yards Sunday led by Brian Robinson, who gained 133 yards with an 7.8-yard average.

Stock up

Inside linebacker Micah McFadden led the team with 13 tackles and rookie cornerback Dru Phillips added 12, including seven solo. Each had a sack.

Stock down

Second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt. The third-round draft pick in 2023 got a lot of time in training camp with the first team, but he has not been targeted this season in limited time. The bulk of the first-team reps for the wide receivers has gone to Nabers and veteran Darius Slayton.

Injuries

Gano, who entered the game with a groin injury, pulled his hamstring chasing Austin Ekeler on a kickoff return and is out for a couple of weeks. Practice squad kicker Jude McAtamney will compete against a few free agents for the job this week.

Key number

21-49. Nabers become the youngest player in NFL history with at least 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in a game. His mark is 21 years and 49 days. Gern Nagler was 21 years and 251 days old on Nov. 1, 1953, when he did it for the Chicago Cardinals.

Next steps

Travel to Cleveland to face the Browns, who are coming off a road win in Jacksonville.

