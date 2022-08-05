New York City FC takes shutout streak into matchup against the Columbus Crew

NYCFC is 8-3-3 in Eastern Conference games. NYCFC has scored 41 goals while conceding 21 for a +20 goal differential.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. NYCFC won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has six goals and four assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Valentin Castellanos has scored 13 goals and added one assist for NYCFC. Maxi Moralez has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-1-5, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NYCFC: 5-1-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Artur (injured).

NYCFC: Keaton Parks (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.