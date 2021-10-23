New trial begins for Ohio man who spent 45 years behind bars

Defense attorneys also cite a lack of physical evidence linking Andrews to his wife’s slaying and argue that he was convicted largely on the testimony of two women whose stories changed over time.

Karkutt acknowledged that prosecutors no longer have physical evidence from the case but said the suspicious behavior described by the witnesses would be sufficient for conviction.

The Ohio Innocence Project took up Andrews’ case in 2015. The new trial will include testimony from two witnesses who are still alive, but prosecutors will read to the jury transcripts from the 1975 proceedings because of the deaths of other witnesses and detectives.

Prosecutors sought a gag order following statements by the defense and Andrews to reporters, and the judge granted the request. But he rejected prosecutors' request that the jury pool be dismissed and the trial restarted because of defense comments that Andrews is innocent and retrying him was “gross and disgusting."