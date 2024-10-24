New Reds manager Terry Francona hires hitting coach Chris Valaika away from Guardians

The former infielder played in the majors with Cincinnati (2010-11), Miami (2013) and the Chicago Cubs (2014), appearing in 99 games across four seasons.

The native of Santa Clarita, California, joined the coaching ranks in 2017. Valaika spent five seasons coaching in the Cubs organization before moving to Cleveland under Francona.

The 65-year-old Francona was hired as the Reds manager earlier this month after David Bell was fired with five games left in his sixth season.

