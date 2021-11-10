New program offers Columbus graduates free community college

The Columbus Promise initiative would allow Columbus City Schools graduates in the classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024 to attend Columbus State Community College tuition-free to pursue a two-year degree or shorter certificate program. Those students also could get additional money for expenses such as books or transportation, and access to wraparound academic and career supports while at Columbus State.

Officials from the district and Columbus State say the program could help close equity gaps, make college a reality for more students and change their trajectories.