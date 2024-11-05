New Orleans and Cleveland square off for non-conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans and Cleveland play in non-conference action.

New Orleans went 49-33 overall with a 21-19 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Pelicans averaged 8.3 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

Cleveland went 48-34 overall, 31-21 in Eastern Conference play and 22-19 on the road last season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 110.2 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins: day to day (back), CJ McCollum: out (adductor), Herbert Jones: out (shoulder ), Dejounte Murray: out (hand), Zion Williamson: day to day (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Dean Wade: day to day (illness), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Jaylon Tyson: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.