New Mexico offers $5 million prize to vaccinated residents

Starting next week, New Mexico officials will four draw prizes of $250,000 from different regions of the state, as well as smaller prizes ranging from lottery “scratcher” tickets to in-state vacation packages and museum tickets.

The $5 million prize drawing will be held in August.

To be registered for the drawings, residents must sign up online at vax2themaxnm.org, which is separate from the state's vaccine scheduling site. Winners will have to produce their vaccination cards.

