New Jersey takes on Columbus for conference showdown

The Devils are 8-8-2 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has scored 163 goals and ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads the team with 19.

In their last meeting on Jan. 8, Columbus won 4-3. Oliver Bjorkstrand recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 41 points, scoring 22 goals and collecting 19 assists. Jakub Voracek has nine assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Bratt leads the Devils with 19 goals and has 50 points. Nico Hischier has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: day to day (lower-body).

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.