springfield-news-sun logo
X

New Jersey hosts Columbus after Johnsson's 2-goal game

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
New Jersey hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Andreas Johnsson scored two goals in the Devils' 4-2 win over the Penguins

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-3-0, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-2-0, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -120, Blue Jackets -100; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit New Jersey after Andreas Johnsson scored two goals in the Devils' 4-2 victory over the Penguins.

New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall with a 7-18-3 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Devils averaged 2.6 goals on 28.8 shots per game last season.

Columbus finished 18-26-12 overall with a 7-17-4 record on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Blue Jackets compiled an .899 save percentage while allowing 3.1 goals on 32.2 shots per game last season.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Athlete of the Week Triad High School
2
School report card: Graham absent rate lowest in Champaign County
3
Coronavirus: Clark County cases down for sixth week
4
PHOTOS: Downtown Trick-or-Treat
5
Clark County trick-or-treat to be held Saturday night
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top